Who’d have thought it? The much-delayed and over-budget ferry, the Glen Sannox, is now going to cost another £20 million and might not be finished by the end of the year. Literally no one will be surprised.

It almost feels like deja vu. Only on Thursday, we were writing about another much-delayed official endeavour, the publication of the Edinburgh Tram Inquiry report into that, er, much-delayed and over-budget transport project. We’re sensing a theme.

However, we think we’ve hit upon just the thing – a race (!), pitting the Glen Sannox against the inquiry report, which is currently thought to be in the lead, given it ‘might’ be published in September.

There is something of a tradition of newspapers sponsoring great races, so we thought we could put up a prize. A mouldy lettuce – in contrast to the fresh one which outlasted Liz Truss – might be apt but perhaps not exactly pleasant. So over to you, dear readers. Can you help us decide? Something worth less than £10, we suggest, although we could always just send the bill to the loser.