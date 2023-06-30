All Sections
Ferguson Marine ferry fiasco: Glen Sannox costs rise another £20m and year-end completion a ‘challenge’

Port Glasgow shipyard chief still optimistic newest CalMac vessel can carry passengers next spring
Alastair Dalton
By Alastair Dalton
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:21 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 15:38 BST
 Comment

Further problems with the ill-fated ferry Glen Sannox has added a further £20 million to its cost while completing it by the end of the year will remain a “challenge”, the Ferguson Marine shipyard has told MSPs.

However, chief executive David Tydeman said it was still optimistic that what wilol become CalMac’s second largest vessel "should be available to passengers in spring 2024".

The ship and its sister vessel 802 are five years behind schedule and will cost more than three times the original £97m contract.

Glen Sannox at the Ferguson Marine shipyard on June 23 2023. Picture: The ScotsmanGlen Sannox at the Ferguson Marine shipyard on June 23 2023. Picture: The Scotsman
Glen Sannox at the Ferguson Marine shipyard on June 23 2023. Picture: The Scotsman

In his latest quarterly progress update, Mr Tydeman, who was appointed last year, said the yard had had to deal with a “large amount of re-work” on the ferry such replacing non-compliant equipment and pipework “some of which are proving very difficult to resolve”.

He also warned: “Regrettably, re-work issues continue to arise and will probably not fully close out until handover. This has significantly increased the overall scope of work since we set out the forecasts last September.”

Glen Sannox was due to be completed to serve the main Arran route in 2018. Picture: John DevlinGlen Sannox was due to be completed to serve the main Arran route in 2018. Picture: John Devlin
Glen Sannox was due to be completed to serve the main Arran route in 2018. Picture: John Devlin
