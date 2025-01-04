Scots in space? Why we should ditch cultural cringe and embrace new space race
“Set phasers tae malky” – as Chewin’ the Fat memorably suggested in a Star Trek spoof about the graduates of a Starfleet Academy in Carnoustie – because Scotland could be about to establish its own presence in space.
A US company, Axion Space, is building the first commercial space station and the Scottish Government has been in touch about creating a scientific laboratory for use by scientists who could take advantage of the conditions created by microgravity.
Business minister Richard Lochhead said: “If countries are queuing up to have a lab in space, we have to ask ourselves in Scotland, what’s our role in that? Do we want to be a leader or a follower and is there an appetite for that in the life sciences community in Scotland?”
For anyone starting to feel the Scottish cultural cringe and that we might be getting above ourselves, Scotland’s space industry is one of the fastest growing in the world and we build more satellites than any other country in Europe.
So look out space, the Scots are coming. But don’t worry, we promise there’ll be no malky.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.