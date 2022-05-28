ScotRail's reduced timetable has 700 fewer train services a day across Scotland (Picture: Jane Barlow)

The question all those affected by the ridiculous “temporary” timetable must ask is why this new offer was not advanced a month or even a week ago, to pre-empt the chaos that descended?

It is two-and-a-half years since the Transport Secretary, Michael Matheson, announced that Abellio were being kicked out. What was done in the meantime to head off the industrial relations disaster ScotRail walked into?

There is not the remotest possibility of either offer having been made without instruction from Scottish Government ministers. So why was the enhanced offer not made before so much unnecessary damage was done?

Why were there no meeting between ScotRail and Aslef, despite the union’s pleadings, in the three weeks prior to these Draconian service cuts? Is it true, as I heard Aslef’s Kevin Lindsay say, that train drivers around Scotland are doing nothing because the service cuts are greater than even reduced driver availability required?

As I say, I don’t know whether or not Aslef members will accept the new offer. That’s up to them. Either way, it is an absolute disgrace it was not made in time to avert the “temporary timetable” rather than as a panicked response to the public reaction it was met with.