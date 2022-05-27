ScotRail timetable change: Saturday nights out hit by service cuts as last trains now hours earlier

Saturday night services will be greatly reduced. Picture: John Devlin

The news comes as ScotRail continues in talks with drivers union Aslef to get Scotland’s railways moving once more amid a large number of service cancellations.

The pay row has resulted in drivers refusing to work on rest days or on Sundays, leading to short-notice cancellations before the introduction of the temporary timetable on Monday. Many services are driven by staff who do it as an overtime shift.

The lack of services is set to cause havoc across Scotland this weekend, with revellers facing having to cut their nights short due to Saturday’s services ending earlier than usual.

Trains between Edinburgh, Glasgow, Fife and Falkirk are among those affected, with the last train between Scotland’s two largest cities leaving at 10.15pm.

The last train back to Dundee, with stops in Kirkcaldy and Inverkeithing, leaves Edinburgh as early as 8.03pm.

Rock fans from Edinburgh may end up having to leave an Alice Cooper gig at the Glasgow Hydro early on Saturday in order to make the last train home at 10.15pm.

Talks on Thursday between the operator and drivers union Aslef resulted in an improved pay offer of 4.2 per cent.