Amid warnings of a cultural catastrophe caused by a lack of Scottish Government funding, David Munn explains how learning an instrument changed his life, and how a new national orchestra is providing fresh opportunities for young people

I still remember my first proper music lesson. I was seven and had gone along to a charity music school in Glasgow’s east end, close to where I grew up. Hearing the music that day and touching the instruments had a profound, lasting effect on me.

Back in the 1980s, Shettleston, my local area, had one of the lowest life expectancies in Europe and, while there was a strong sense of community, it had its challenges. Many might not have expected me to become a classical musician.

But through regular lessons as part of a musical community, I found an enjoyment and appreciation for music, which has gone on to shape the direction of my studies and working life.

I know the value of giving young people an opportunity. Music gave me more than the ability to play an instrument or read a piece. It gave me essential life skills, confidence and sense of belonging. Being in an orchestra allows you to be part of something bigger than yourself.

Breaking down barriers to music

An orchestra as a community is nowhere clearer than at Sistema Scotland and our Big Noise programmes throughout Scotland. The charity works in six communities where we feel we can make the greatest impact. It is much more than music lessons, it is targeted support for children and their families, tackling poverty and raising attainment.

There are sadly still so many barriers that children and young people face in accessing musical education and the chance to be creative. Big Noise helps to break those financial and social barriers, providing instruments, trips, events, and food completely free.

The Big Noise United Orchestra has created a national spotlight in which young musicians can shine | Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk

This summer, we reached our latest milestone with the launch of our first national orchestra, Big Noise United Orchestra, bringing together the oldest participants from four of our centres and giving them the chance to perform on a national stage. There are no auditions and only two criteria: that they are in S2 or above at school, and that they play in an ensemble at their centre.

We put together musical parts that everyone can access, accommodating people playing at different levels. So, for example, we put together three different cello parts so everyone can access it at a level that works for them.

A model for society

Our first concert took place in Dundee in July, and it was a sheer joy. I have been working with Big Noise for ten years, and seeing the children who joined as primary school children on the stage, and how much they have matured as human beings and musicians, was deeply moving.

For me, an orchestra is a model for society. At Big Noise United, everyone contributes, and everyone’s role is meaningful. In music, everybody wins – every note is important and that means every person is important.

There is a clear distinction between music for excellence and music for opportunity and both are valuable and necessary. There is always a place for those at the top of their game, but through the Big Noise United Orchestra, we are trying to do something different, something that shares our wider aims of inclusion and opportunity for everyone.

They say it takes a village to raise a child. The orchestra is an exciting new way we can help young people on their journey.