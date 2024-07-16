Meet Scotland’s new national youth orchestra, where no auditions are required

The first performance from Scotland’s new national youth orchestra has taken place in a major milestone for anti-poverty charity, Sistema Scotland.

More than 60 young people from the charity’s Big Noise projects throughout Scotland took part in the first ever concert performed by its new national orchestra, the Big Noise United Orchestra, last Thursday evening.

It brings together young people, aged 12 and above, from four Big Noise projects in Scotland, in a fully inclusive, non-auditioned orchestra, that is free to take part in for all participants.

Through an annual programme of rehearsals, trips, and events, members will have the opportunity to showcase their talent at a national level, while building confidence, ambition, and maturity.

The concert, at the High School of Dundee, saw young people play an exciting and wide range of music, including Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's ‘Dance of the Tumblers’, an arrangement of the Scottish pipe band staple ‘Highland Cathedral’, and a rendition of Bill Haley and the Comets’ rock and roll classic, ‘Rock Around the Clock’

It was the culmination of weeks of rehearsals, including a two-day residential stay this week in Aberdeen.

It marks a major milestone in Big Noise’s 16-year journey in Scotland since forming in Raploch in 2008 with just six musicians supporting 35 children.

Big Noise is a high-quality music education and social change programme. It sees children and young people learn music after school, creating a community symphony orchestra which helps them gain vital life skills such as confidence, resilience, creativity, and aspiration.

There are now six centres supporting a combined total of 3,500 children and young people across Scotland, including Douglas in Dundee, Torry in Aberdeen, and Wester Hailes in Edinburgh, as well as the original Raploch group, Fallin in Stirling and Govanhill in Glasgow.

Big Noise is designed to strengthen the communities where it is based, develop relationships with participants and their families based on mutual respect, trust and a commitment to work together and tackle inequalities for the long term.

Through music and nurturing relationships, from infancy to adulthood, Big Noise supports participants’ wellbeing and helps them reach their full potential.

A long-term evaluation of the model by the Glasgow Centre for Population Health (GCPH) was published last year. It found that 98 per cent of Big Noise participants in Raploch went on to a positive post-school destination.

Nicole Mphande, 16, a participant from Big Noise Raploch in Stirling, said: “Before the concert today we got to stay in Aberdeen together for rehearsals and it was the first time we got to meet everyone in the orchestra.

“It’s honestly been a great experience coming here, I’ve met new people, made new friends, and even the travelling was really fun. Performing together today as an orchestra, with my parents coming to see us, just makes all the rehearsing worth it too.”

Mohammad Jibran Ali, 13, a participant from Big Noise Govanhill in Glasgow, said: “I’ve been in Big Noise Govanhill for five years now and I know everyone there pretty well, so it was cool to meet so many new people who go to Big Noise in different areas.

“We did lots of rehearsing in our sections, but my favourite thing was playing all together as a full orchestra, it’s really exciting, it just feels complete.”

Sistema chief executive Vicky Williams added: “The creation of our first national orchestra is a huge step for Big Noise and for youth music in Scotland. It is the country’s first fully inclusive orchestra, meaning there are no auditions or financial barriers to members getting involved.

“We are so proud of all our young people and delighted to reach this milestone alongside our communities who make it all possible.

“Seeing young musicians from four of our oldest programmes, united on stage, was a special moment for everyone involved in Big Noise and it brings home the vital importance of our mission to support young people by helping them reach their potential and live their dreams.