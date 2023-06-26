Scotland's farmers will stand strong in the face of adversity - Grierson Dunlop

I remember clearly standing at the Royal Highland Show seven years ago in the immediate wake of the Brexit referendum. Talking to farming clients, contacts and friends, I think it is fair to say that the result had come as something of a shock to almost everyone, creating an environment of uncertainty. Nobody knew what it would really mean for Scotland’s agricultural sector or its rural economy at large.

Standing at the Royal Highland Show last week, Scotland’s farmers remain unclear and uncertain as to what the future of agricultural support will look like. While the industry sits at its latest crossroads with little clarity as to the landscape of future support, I was struck once again by the resilience of Scotland’s farming community. Come wind, rain, or shine, there is a glass-half-full optimism that characterises the persistence and determination of Scottish agriculture regardless of the political, economic, or literal climate.

These seven years have seen Scottish agriculture, alongside many other sectors, weather the uncertainty of the Brexit vote, the Covid crisis, and the fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The greatest difficulty was perhaps the uncertain timelines that accompanied each of these episodes and which continue to have an impact on businesses today. Whilst they have each had a significant impact on the sector, some in farming circles may consider them minor compared to the horrors some parts of the industry have both faced and recovered from in recent decades.

The Highland Show is a unique opportunity for Scotland’s farmers and land managers to congregate to discuss matters of the day. While there are so many topics of discussion, the overarching theme is one of determination to map a route through uncertainty. Scotland’s farmers have endured many and varied challenges in the past – price volatility, changing weather patterns and shortages of labour amongst many others. The strength of Scotland’s farmers will, I am sure, shine through and win the day.

Grierson Dunlop is a Partner, Turcan Connell

I grew up on a farm where my father often commented that the three factors which determined his business success were entirely outwith his control. The price he received for the milk his cows produced, the level of interest rates he faced, and the unpredictable Scottish weather he endured and enjoyed in equal measure.

Many of Scotland’s industries beyond the bounds of agriculture face similar pressures over which they have little or no control, but the ability of Scotland’s farmers to diversify, seek new opportunities, and reinvest in their businesses to cope with these challenges will continue. The sector ought to be proud of its ability re-imagine and reinvigorate itself in the face of uncertainty and external pressures when many of its neighbouring rural industries have struggled.

This inherent resilience shone through in several discussions at the Show last week. Despite uncertainty on various fronts which are affecting all corners of Scottish agriculture, I left with confidence in the future of Scottish farming and those that were in control of it.

The determination of farmers and land managers alike to adapt to future support, regardless of how it arrives and whether it shifts towards the environmental end of the spectrum, was striking. I believe that with appropriate support from the government, Scotland’s farmers will continue to thrive despite all the challenges which are thrown their way.