A hundred deaths a month, that is the toll of Scotland’s drugs emergency. The number of suspected drug deaths increased by 10 per cent in the last year. In 2023, 1,197 people died as a result of suspected drug use, up by 105 from the previous year and a period when it looked like we might be bucking the trend.

The First Minister who declared the public health emergency in 2021 has come and gone, as have ministers whose warm words have not been translated into comprehensive action. The fact is that over 5,200 lives have been lost to drugs since that emergency was declared. Shockingly this SNP government’s budget for 2024/25 froze funding for alcohol and drugs policy, a real-terms cut. The most vulnerable Scots are now paying the price of devastating SNP cuts to drug and alcohol services over many years. Scotland remains in the grip of a drug-death emergency with lives being needlessly lost.

Despite protests like this one in 2022, by the group Faces And Voices of Recovery, Scotland's drug-death rate remains shockingly high (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Separated by police divisions, the figures show Greater Glasgow recorded the highest number of drug deaths with 303, more than double the 147 seen in Lanarkshire, the second highest. Lay the postcode poverty map across these statistics and it’s obvious that deprivation is a driver of drugs deaths.

Vital service closed after budget cuts

Glasgow has some of the worst deprivation in Scotland and there’s a clear link between the twin blights on the city. Labour supported the pilot consumption room in Glasgow for abusers to safely inject but we do not regard these initiatives as a silver bullet. There has to be a comprehensive approach.

More has to be done in communities, schools and the jobs market to tackle the root problem. That’s easier said than done but far harder with the cuts to third-sector organisations. Turning Point 218, a Glasgow service offering support to female offenders, was praised for its work helping vulnerable women, many addicted to drugs.

The service closed earlier this year after its budget was cut in half. The undignified buck-passing over which SNP arm of government should shoulder responsibility for the result is typical of the lack of ministerial focus and drive on a problem which scars Scotland’s largest city. The issue is, of course, Scotland-wide. Every city and town reports problems with drug abuse.

More rehab beds needed

Despite promises of drug-checking facilities in Aberdeen, Dundee and Glasgow, recommended by the 2022 Changing Lives report as one way to save lives, ministers have still not made licensing applications to the UK Government. Promises for an extra 225 rehab beds have still not been delivered either, with only 32 extra in use.

We simply cannot allow any more delays to the implementation of these pilot drug-checking facilities or rehabilitation beds whilst more lives are being lost. This tragic rise in drug-related deaths is a clear sign the government’s policy to tackle the crisis is not working and that the issue needs renewed focus.

Remember, none of these 100 deaths a month happen in isolation. Each tragedy ripples out through families, friends and communities into NHS services, the jobs market, the justice system, and the well-being and health of the nation. Drug deaths is an issue which affects us all and we need urgent solutions before any more lives are needlessly lost.