Scotland wins yet another World Championship – and it's the big one

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland may have never won the football World Cup and we don’t always win at two sports we gave to the world, curling and golf (if only...). But don’t worry, fret not, keep a calm sooch. For, when it comes to be big one, Scotland has triumphed yet again.

That’s right, a representative of this country has won the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards. The top prize was claimed by the legendary – although these pies are very real – creations of James Pirie & Son of Wemyss Bay, which closed last year but whose recipe is now being faithfully reproduced by McCaskie’s Butcher & Café. It’s unclear how many entries were submitted from the rest of the world, but we’re sure all-comers would be welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were many Scotch pies and other baked goods at the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards | contributed

Scotland, with a little help from England, invented the football international and it is surely only a matter of time before the culinary masterpiece that is a well-cooked Scotch pie becomes a similar global phenomenon.