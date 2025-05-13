Scotland wins yet another World Championship – and it's the big one
Scotland may have never won the football World Cup and we don’t always win at two sports we gave to the world, curling and golf (if only...). But don’t worry, fret not, keep a calm sooch. For, when it comes to be big one, Scotland has triumphed yet again.
That’s right, a representative of this country has won the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards. The top prize was claimed by the legendary – although these pies are very real – creations of James Pirie & Son of Wemyss Bay, which closed last year but whose recipe is now being faithfully reproduced by McCaskie’s Butcher & Café. It’s unclear how many entries were submitted from the rest of the world, but we’re sure all-comers would be welcome.
Scotland, with a little help from England, invented the football international and it is surely only a matter of time before the culinary masterpiece that is a well-cooked Scotch pie becomes a similar global phenomenon.
Just think, all over the world, there are football fans who are missing out on the half-time ritual of a pie and Bovril. They don’t know what they’re missing!
