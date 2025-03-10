The British Pie Award winners for 2025 have been announced, and a number of Scottish businesses took home awards - including the top accolade.

They are a staple of traditional Scottish and British cuisine, often filled with meat, vegetables and even macaroni.

Now, a Scottish butcher has been named the creator of the ultimate “pie of pies” in a national award.

Now in its 17th year, the British Pie Awards honour the most delectable pies across the nation, ranging from classic British flavours to bold, inventive, and even eccentric creations.

The competition features 26 distinct categories, encompassing traditional favourites alongside vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

At this year’s awards, six Scottish bakeries and butchers won multiple awards including Boghall Butchers of Bathgate in West Lothian, who took home the ultimate ‘pie of pies’ award for their kebab pie. The pie has a doner kebab filling made from chicken, beef, a chilli marinade with a sweet chilli sauce.

Mr Boyle told BBC Scotland he cried after winning. He said: "I couldn't get my words out, I've never been emotional like that, we've been working at becoming champion since 2009, we are absolutely delighted.”

Senior British Pie Awards judge Mike Holling described the kebab pie as ‘having the wow factor; with an ‘excellent overall bake, presentation and pastry’.

Another winner was East Scotland based business, WEECOOK , who triumphed at this year’s British Pie Awards, taking home the prize for best Chicken & Ham Pie and Hot Eating Savoury Pie with their Chicken & Bacon Pie and MacChook Pie. The pie-maker beat off 101 entries in this category to take home the accolade.

Other Scottish winners were: A&I Quality Butchers in Inverness for their hand held steak pie and mince round; Ann Davidson Butchers in Stirlingshire for their chicken balmoral pie and creamy vegetable pie; Cafe V8 in Inverness for their V8 steak and gravy pie, Cafe V8 Restaurant steak n gravy and Scotch pie ; David Comrie & Son from Comrie for their Highland venison pie; Lochinver Larder Limited from Lairg for their Cullen Skink pie, beef stroganoff pie and Christmas dinner in a pie; WEECOOK from Arbroath for their chicken and bacon pie, MacChook pie, Caponata formaggio pie, beef steak bourguignon pie, butter chicken curry pie and fishwife pie . Boghill Butchers also won awards for their beef & Robert the Bruce ale round and steak and kidney round.

The British Pie Awards recruits pie connoisseurs to judge every single entry. A record 169 judges are on the panel, with extensive industry experience between them. This year, the judging panel included representatives from Selfridges, M&S and London department store Fortnum and Mason, alongside esteemed food writers and a Great British Bake Off winner, as well as a plethora of chefs and pie experts.

Matthew O’Callaghan, chairman of the Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards said: “This year's awards have been a fantastic tribute to the nation's deep affection for pies, with an incredible atmosphere and an unprecedented level of creativity on display.”