When we said last week that Scotland were marginal favourites to end their 22-year losing streak against Wales in Cardiff, we were looking pretty stupid at half-time, with Finn Russell and co cruising at 20-0. However, after an astonishing comeback by Wales, the final score of 27-26 in Scotland’s favour was along the lines that we expected, although it came about in a much more thrilling, exciting, then nerve-wracking manner.

Today's game against a wounded France, who will be looking to bounce back from a heavy home defeat by Ireland, should be a much sterner test so a performance to match the first half at the Principality Stadium, at the very least, will be required if another victory is to be secured.

