Scotland vs France: Murrayfield roar vital if Finn Russell and co are to emerge victorious – Scotsman comment
When we said last week that Scotland were marginal favourites to end their 22-year losing streak against Wales in Cardiff, we were looking pretty stupid at half-time, with Finn Russell and co cruising at 20-0. However, after an astonishing comeback by Wales, the final score of 27-26 in Scotland’s favour was along the lines that we expected, although it came about in a much more thrilling, exciting, then nerve-wracking manner.
Today's game against a wounded France, who will be looking to bounce back from a heavy home defeat by Ireland, should be a much sterner test so a performance to match the first half at the Principality Stadium, at the very least, will be required if another victory is to be secured.
Scotland are capable of playing marvellous rugby that would make them worthy Six Nations champions, but seem equally capable of falling to pieces. In that situation, the effect of the crowd could prove decisive. The Murrayfield faithful need to exhort their heroes to play their very best rugby if our Blues are to triumph over ‘Les Bleus’.
