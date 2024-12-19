Scotland simply must win the Doddie Aid Four Nations
As the Six Nations championship looms, excitement is building in the rugby world. And for those who wish they could take part in some way themselves, a wonderful chance will come even sooner, in the form of the annual Doddie Aid challenge.
Set up to raise funds for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation – the charity founded by the late Scotland and Lions star Doddie Weir to fund research into motor neurone disease following his diagnosis with the condition – participants are asked to represent Scotland, England, Ireland or Wales and log their miles travelled by walking, running, or other means in an app for five weeks, starting on January 1.
Rugby legend Gavin Hastings, who was joined by three former Lions to urge people to take part, said: “Some Lions make their mark on the pitch, others do it off it, and some just transcend it all – and that's the place Doddie has in the hearts of everybody in the Lions community.”
Whatever happens in the rugby, Scotland needs to ensure victory in the Doddie Aid Four Nations. Everyone can do something. Let’s make it happen!
