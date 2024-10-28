Ken Macaulay was granted a cap for Scotland earlier this year

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes have been paid to a “selfless” former Scottish rugby international has died a day after completing a 1,000 mile charity cycling challenge.

Ken Macaulay, 67, had finished the ride, which saw him visit all 76 clubs and pitches he had played at during his 30-year career in three weeks. However, he suffered a heart attack a day later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His cycle, which saw friends, family and supporters meet him along the way, took him from Netherdale, Galashiels and around Scotland, before finishing the route where he started.

His fundraising page has attracted almost £15,000 in donations.

Former teammates and friends have aid tribute to Mr Macaulay, who also played for teams such as Gala, Heriot’s and North Berwick.

Scottish Rugby president, Colin Rigby said: "Ken was a big man, with an outgoing personality. His passion for rugby knew no bounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a measure of the esteem in which he was held that former Scotland players and British and Irish Lions joined him on legs of that cycle, as well as friends from the wider rugby family in Scotland."

He added that it was devastating that he died so soon after completing "such a selfless mission".

Mr Macaulay’s family said: "We're so proud of him but overwhelmed by his loss at the same time.”

The former player was granted a retrospective cap for Scotland earlier this year. He was one of 75 players to be added to Scottish rugby's roll of honour 44 years after travelling to France to meet a France Select team in Bordeaux.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ken's first response to receiving his retrospective cap was to use it,” his family added.

Chest Heart and Stroke

Mr Macaulay raised money for four charities: My Name'5 Doddie Foundation; Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland; Murrayfield Injured Players Foundation (Scotland) and Prostate Scotland.

A spokesman for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, an MND charity set up by the late Doddie Weir, said: “We’re desperately sad to hear of the death of Ken Macaulay and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

“Ken was a remarkable individual; a true supporter and through his challenge he raised substantial funds for four causes he cared deeply about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland said: "We are shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Ken Macaulay so soon after completing his epic cycling challenge.

“We are hugely grateful that Ken chose Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland as one of the charities to benefit from his challenge, and would like to extend our condolences to his family and friends at this very sad time.”

On his fundraising page, Mr Macaulay said the challenge would take him “ well out of my comfort zone”, adding “I am no longer a spring chicken”.

Just hours before he died, he issued another update to his supporters, posting a photograph of the final leg of the ride, alongside a tractor decked in the My Name’5 Doddie tartan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad