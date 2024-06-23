Scotland have a real chance to make football history against Hungary
There are many ways to win a football match. Boring possession football with an infinity of short passes, the ever-popular high press, scintillating attacking by old-school wingers, or a backs-to-the-wall defensive display hoping to nick a goal from a rare breakaway or set piece.
But The Scotsman would like to state for the record that whether it’s a moment of Archie Gemmill/James McFadden/Ally McCoist magic or an own goal after some comedic six-yard-box pinball, it really does not matter how we beat Hungary.
We just want to see the win that our national team deserves, along with historic qualification for the next round. This is, after all, the side that beat Erling Haaland’s Norway 2-1 and mighty Spain 2-0. We really can do it, not least because the size of the Tartan Army has virtually turned this into a home game.
Scotland is a footballing nation. It’s time for our team to throw away any doubts and set about making history.
