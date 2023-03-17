All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
5 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
47 minutes ago Drop in SNP membership will cost party hundreds of thousands in lost income
1 hour ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
2 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
3 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
4 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Scotland ferries fiasco: Yet another delay is a complete joke, but nobody's laughing – Scotsman comment

So far as news goes, it is so eminently predictable, dull and boring that it hardly qualifies. But, for the record, we can report that, yet again, the two ferries being built at the Scottish Government-owned Ferguson Marine shipyard have been delayed. Who would have thought it?

By Scotsman comment
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT
 Comment

This is a story we have been hearing repeatedly for some six years, during which the cost of the Glen Sannox and the unnamed hull 802 has more than tripled. The real shocking news would be an announcement that they had actually been finished, although that may require the suspension of public disbelief until they are actually carrying passengers, given the Glen Sannox was launched – incomplete, with fake windows – in 2017 by none other than Nicola Sturgeon.

According to the last update, it had been due to enter service in May, but this has now been pushed back to the autumn after the discovery of “design gaps and build errors”, some apparently dating back several years. Hull 802 was expected to start sailing in March next year, but its revised target date is now late summer 2024. Ferguson Marine asked the Scottish Government to extend their “no later than” delivery dates “to ensure our contracts remain valid”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We’re somewhat surprised to learn there was such strong language in the contracts as “no later than”, but not even slightly taken aback to discover that this, apparently, means little. The situation is a complete joke, but one with serious consequences for islanders in need of decent ferry services and the once-great reputation of shipbuilding on the Clyde. And there’s nothing funny about any of that.

The two ferries being built for CalMac at the Scottish Government-owned Ferguson Marine shipyard have been delayed, again (Picture: John Devlin)
The two ferries being built for CalMac at the Scottish Government-owned Ferguson Marine shipyard have been delayed, again (Picture: John Devlin)
The two ferries being built for CalMac at the Scottish Government-owned Ferguson Marine shipyard have been delayed, again (Picture: John Devlin)
ScotlandScottish GovernmentScotsmanNicola SturgeonClyde
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.