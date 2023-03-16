Two ferries being built at the state-owned Ferguson Marine shipyard have been delayed again, the company has confirmed.

Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow

Hull 801, the Glen Sannox, and the unnamed hull 802, were set to enter service in May this year and March next year respectively.

However, the ships – which are more than six years late and around £300m over budget – have been delayed once again until Autumn this year for 801 and the end of summer 2024 for 802.

In an update to the Scottish Parliament, chief executive of Ferguson Marine said “design gaps and build errors” dating back several years continued to be found on the 801, resulting in a “cascade effect” for 802.

He said: “Regrettably, we continue to find design gaps and build errors, some dating back over many years, and whilst we are dealing with them successfully as they arise, we are progressing more slowly than planned.

"We have raised a request to our client – Scottish Ministers – that they extend our ‘no later than’ delivery dates for the two ships to the end of 2023 and 2024 respectively, to ensure our contracts remain valid.

"We have also set out that we will continue with our best endeavours to deliver earlier – Glen Sannox as soon as possible in the Autumn of ‘23 and Hull 802 before late Summer ‘24.”