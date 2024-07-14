Euro 2024: Scotland sends its best wishes to England against Spain
As England prepares to face Spain in the final of the Euro 2024 tournament, The Scotsman would like to pass on our best wishes to Gareth Southgate and his team. And we feel confident that – a bit of good-natured joshing aside – the vast majority of Scots would do the same. Okay, maybe not a ‘vast’ majority...
On paper, many would regard England as the favourites but, of the two sides, Spain appear to be in the best form going into today’s game. So it is shaping up to be a great contest.
And, in a way, Scotland cannot lose. Mostly because we’re not actually involved, but there are also reasons to celebrate whatever the result.
If England win, then we can be happy for our neighbours and congratulate them on their success. And if Spain emerge victorious, we can look back to March 2023 when two goals by Scott McTominay secured a famous 2-0 victory.
Ah to dream... if only things had gone differently for Steve Clarke’s side and Scotland was about to experience the joy of such a victory tonight.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.