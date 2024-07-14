Scotland can be glad for our neighbours if England win, and look back on a famous game at Hampden if Spain prevail in Euro 2024 final

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As England prepares to face Spain in the final of the Euro 2024 tournament, The Scotsman would like to pass on our best wishes to Gareth Southgate and his team. And we feel confident that – a bit of good-natured joshing aside – the vast majority of Scots would do the same. Okay, maybe not a ‘vast’ majority...

On paper, many would regard England as the favourites but, of the two sides, Spain appear to be in the best form going into today’s game. So it is shaping up to be a great contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, in a way, Scotland cannot lose. Mostly because we’re not actually involved, but there are also reasons to celebrate whatever the result.

If England win, then we can be happy for our neighbours and congratulate them on their success. And if Spain emerge victorious, we can look back to March 2023 when two goals by Scott McTominay secured a famous 2-0 victory.