The link between poverty and deaths from alcohol and drugs is clear. The Scottish Government needs a long-term plan to provide hope to its poorest citizens

“Deaths of despair.” It is a grim phrase that has come to be used about the loss of life caused by alcohol, drugs and sometimes both. And it is clear that Scotland really does have serious problems with both.

New National Records of Scotland figures show that 1,277 people died from conditions caused by alcohol in 2023, the highest level in 15 years. There was more bad news from Police Scotland, which reported 589 suspected drug deaths in the first six months of this year.

An analysis showed that there were 4.5 times more alcohol deaths in the most deprived areas compared to the least deprived; previous research has found drug deaths are more than 15 times as common in the poorest parts of Scotland, as in the richest. So it should be clear that poverty is a fundamental factor in the truly shocking loss of life that these figures reveal.

The Scottish Government’s flagship policy to address alcohol-related health problems is minimum unit pricing, with the rate set to go up from 50p per unit to 65p this month. It is fairly basic economics that if you increase the price of something, then demand is likely to go down.

Greater targeted help

The policy has its critics, but has been credited with saving lives. It may be that Scotland would be in an even worse situation without it. However, it’s also fairly obvious from these figures that a measure which affects the whole population is not having the desired impact on the relatively small group of individuals whose lives are at stake.

Increasing the price of alcohol may help some avoid a descent into addiction but other measures, targeted more closely at those in need of help, are required

In such a situation, the Scottish Government needs to rethink its approach. That does not necessarily mean dropping minimum unit pricing – a sudden reduction in the cost of alcohol might not turn out well – but they should consider more targeted help for those in greatest need.

