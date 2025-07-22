Save Ibrahim's children: World must persuade Israel to stop 'inhumane killing of civilians' in Gaza

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ibrahim, who lives in Jabalya, near Gaza City, has been facing a “daily dilemma” about whether to send his children for water, while he looks for food. Such journeys, even the short trip to see their grandparents, are fraught with danger. “I'm afraid they'll go and won't come back,” he told Israel’s Haaretz newspaper.

This is just one account of what life is like for innocent civilians as Israel’s government continues its war against Hamas, continues to restrict desperately needed food and medical supplies, and continues to make plans for a so-called ‘humanitarian city’, which former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has said will be "interpreted as being akin to a concentration camp".

Now UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has joined with his counterparts in 24 other countries, including France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Canada, Australia and Japan, and the European Union’s equality commissioner to call for “an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire”. In a joint statement, they said it was “horrifying that over 800 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid”.

Children queue for food distributed by a charity kitchen at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip earlier this month (Picture: Eyad Baba) | AFP via Getty Images

1.6 million people facing starvation

“The suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths. The Israeli government’s aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity,” they said. “We condemn the drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians, including children, seeking to meet their most basic needs of water and food.”

Describing the ‘humanitarian city’ plan as “completely unacceptable”, they stressed: “Permanent forced displacement is a violation of international humanitarian law.”

The whole world should have signed this statement. With food security body IPC warning that some 1.6 million people in Gaza are at risk of severe malnutrition or starvation, the global community, and particularly the US, needs to urgently increase the pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to the point where he is forced to agree to a ceasefire.