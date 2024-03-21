“Is there such a thing as too much chocolate?” we can just hear you saying. How easily you forget the mistakes of youth! We, on the other hand, are sensible, moderate and in no way inclined to hop on the next plane/boat to the island of Sanday, where an unfortunate but understandable administrative error has resulted in a positive glut of the sweet stuff.

It was easily done. In fact, in the age of internet shopping, plenty of us have probably made the same mistake. Dan Dafydd, owner of Sinclair General Stores, had wanted to buy 80 Easter eggs, but then discovered, when the lorry arrived, that he had actually ordered 80 cases, making a total of 720 individual eggs, more than Sanday’s population of about 500.

