Parties should be embarrassed not when their politicians disagree, but when they all parrot the same words

The beginning of Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election campaign could have gone better for both the leading candidates. The SNP's Katy Loudon conceded the current police investigation into the party’s finances was “not an ideal situation”, in a considerable but reasonably frank understatement.

Perhaps the First Minister’s take on Shanks’ likely actions was influenced by the iron discipline within the SNP under Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership. For his part, the Labour candidate stressed he would vote against the “heinous” two-child cap, despite Starmer’s plan to keep it because of the UK’s economic situation.

A politician disagreeing with their party leader is something that rivals will always try to exploit and it’s probably fair game. However, what should cause much greater embarrassment is when MSPs and MPs unthinkingly parrot the party line, as if bereft of the power of independent thought. Democracy only thrives when there is a clash of ideas, when there is a genuine debate that gradually thrashes out the best courses of action. And this should take place within parties, not just between them.

Since Sturgeon’s departure, the SNP has undergone something of a revolution as MSPs and MPs rediscover their right to free speech. “Wheesht for indy” – staying silent about problems in the hope of achieving the promised land – was always a recipe for disaster.