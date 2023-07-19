SNP and Scottish Labour say two child benefit cap plunging thousands into poverty

SNP urge Sir Keir Starmer to U-turn on plans to not revoke the two child benefit cap

Sir Keir Starmer has come under fire for saying he will not scrap the two child benefit cap if he is prime minister.

The SNP says Sir Keir Starmer will be directly responsible for pushing thousands of Scottish children into poverty if he does not scrap the two child benefit cap.

This comes as those within the Labour Party north of the border say the two-child benefit cap is the “biggest driver” of child poverty in the UK.

Over the weekend UK Labour leader Sir Kier came under fire after saying it was not his party’s policy to remove the two-child benefit cap, adding this will not be revoked if his party wins the next general election.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Image: Jane Barlow/Press Association.

Also known as the “rape clause”, this cap means people cannot apply for certain benefits such as Universal Credit for more than two children. There is an exemption if a child has been conceived by rape.

The SNP now say UK Labour must make an “immediate U-turn” on this announcement.

David Linden MP even went as far as branding the Labour leader “Kid Starver” on BBC Good Morning Scotland over the policy decision.

Kirsten Oswald MP, the SNP’s women and equalities spokeswoman, said: “The cruel Tory two child cap has been one of the leading causes of poverty in the UK - and if Keir Starmer continues to impose it, the pro-Brexit Labour Party will be directly responsible for pushing thousands of Scottish children into poverty.

Monica Lennon

“There must be an immediate U-turn.

“The SNP strongly opposes this shameful and punitive policy, which is undermining the Scottish Government’s efforts to reduce poverty in Scotland, and is plunging working families, disabled people and carers into destitution.”

She added the SNP government in Holyrood has been able to lift 90,000 children out of poverty by introducing things such as the Scottish child payment and the best start grant.

Ms Oswald added the debate around the two child benefit cap shows the urgent need for Scotland to become independent.

However, he and his deputy Jackie Baillie have since said Scottish Labour remains opposed to this benefits cap.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland Labour MSP Monica Lennon, who has previously spoken out against the two child benefit cap, maintains this is her party’s official stance.

She said: “Jackie Baillie and Anas Sarwar are very clear, Scottish Labour is completely opposed to the two child benefit cap.

“We have opposed this from day one since it was first floated by George Osbourne, and we remain opposed.

“Nothing is going to change that policy.

“No one underestimates the difficult job Keir Starmer will inherit, but child poverty is a political choice and we need to do everything we can to alleviate it and prevent it.”

She added: “People are upset about poverty, particularly child poverty because of the lifelong impact.

“But even more than the moral argument, poverty is costing the economy £40 billion, but it would take an investment of £1.3bn to end this policy.

