Retiring from work at the age of 90 is an astonishing achievement
In the year that Cathie Lackie started working at what would later become Edinburgh's Royal Hospital for Children and Young People, Labour won only its second general election since 1945, England won the World Cup, and popular songs included Nancy Sinatra’s These Boots Are Made for Walkin'.
Astonishingly, it’s only now, 59 years later at the age of 90, that she is finally retiring from her job as a receptionist. When she began, her duties included manually connecting phone calls by plugging cords into the right sockets.
Mandatory retirement rules meant she did retire 30 years ago, but she was soon asked to return because of her expertise and dedication. Her “warm smile” and welcoming nature “brought comfort to so many families”, a hospital official said.
Her long career is a reminder that work isn’t always a chore. “I’m definitely going to miss the company and all the chats,” she said.
Warmest congratulations to Cathie Lackie on a remarkable achievement and best wishes for a most well-earned retirement. Her boots (and other assorted footwear) were clearly ‘Made for Workin’ and will be hard to fill.
Comments
