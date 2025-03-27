Retiring from work at the age of 90 is an astonishing achievement

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the year that Cathie Lackie started working at what would later become Edinburgh's Royal Hospital for Children and Young People, Labour won only its second general election since 1945, England won the World Cup, and popular songs included Nancy Sinatra’s These Boots Are Made for Walkin'.

Astonishingly, it’s only now, 59 years later at the age of 90, that she is finally retiring from her job as a receptionist. When she began, her duties included manually connecting phone calls by plugging cords into the right sockets.

Cathie Lackie, 90, is saying goodbye to her 'work family' to spend more time with her real family | contributed

Mandatory retirement rules meant she did retire 30 years ago, but she was soon asked to return because of her expertise and dedication. Her “warm smile” and welcoming nature “brought comfort to so many families”, a hospital official said.

Her long career is a reminder that work isn’t always a chore. “I’m definitely going to miss the company and all the chats,” she said.