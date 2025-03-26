A solid shift: Hospital receptionist retires at 90 after 58 years of service

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A hospital receptionist will retire this week - at the remarkable age of 90.

Cathie Lackie, who works at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP) in Edinburgh, will move on to her next chapter after nearly six decades of dedicated service to NHS Lothian.

She began working at the old Sick Kids hospital in 1966, where one of her duties was operating the switchboard, manually connecting calls by plugging cords into the right socket for the caller to be put through to the correct department.

Ms Lackie initially retired 30 years ago when mandatory retirement rules were in place. However, her expertise and dedication were so valued that she was quickly asked to return – and she has been a fixture at the hospital ever since for the past 58 years.

She said: "When I first started and was on the switchboard, it was very different to how it is here now. I’m definitely going to miss the company and all the chats.

“I used to get to know the doctors quite well – that’s been one of the best things about working here, to see them progress from junior doctors all the way to consultants – then they retire, and I see their children become doctors.”

Allister Short, Service Director of Women's and Children's Services, NHS Lothian, said her warmth and professionalism made her a familiar and comforting presence for staff, patients, and families alike throughout her service.

He added: “Cathie is an institution for us here at the RHCYP. When you walked through the front door, especially at the old site, Cathie was always there with a warm smile.

“For children who were regular visitors, seeing her familiar face made a huge difference. Hospitals can be intimidating places, but Cathie’s welcome brought comfort to so many families.

“When you have that many years of experience you almost become part of the furniture. Even though we’ve moved buildings, Cathie became the reception at the RHCYP. We’re all going to miss that and there will always be a special space for Cathie in our hearts.”

Staff who have worked with her over the years gathered recently for a farewell event to celebrate her incredible achievements at the RHCYP.

They shared memories and wished Cathie well in her new adventures.

Ms Lackie intends to swap her reception desk and phone for her garden and spending time with her family, including daughter Susan Burns.

She said: "Working at the Children’s Hospital has been such a huge part of Mum’s life.

“When we were younger, Mum and Dad shared childcare—when Mum was working, Dad would watch us, and vice versa. Later, when we had our own families, Mum would care for the grandchildren during the day, then head off to work in the evening.