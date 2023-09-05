‘Nuts and bolts’ issues – like the fabric of our public buildings – are more important than some politicians appear to think

Work is underway at Balbardie Primary School in Bathgate following the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) in the building (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Given Gillian Keegan has been Rishi Sunak's Education Secretary for less than a year, her frustration was perhaps understandable. After an ITV News interview about schools built with ‘crumbly’ concrete, she remarked “does anyone ever say, you know what, you've done a f***ing good job because everyone else has sat on their a**** and done nothing” – not realising that her microphone was still recording.

However, politicians who understand collective responsibility would not be surprised that this growing crisis, which may yet have fatal consequences, has prompted tough questions. What is needed are answers demonstrating ministers are no longer doing “nothing”.

If anything, the Scottish Government faces even tougher questions over its response to warnings from councils and fire brigade officers about the risks posed by reinforced aerated autoclaved concrete (Raac). A fire service memo in July last year warned the government that public buildings in Scotland were at risk of “structural collapse”.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said ministers appeared not to have listened to such efforts to sound the alarm, wasting a year that could have been used to make buildings safe. "We need a list of public buildings which contain this dangerous concrete,” he said. Given this is still not available, Cabinet minister Neil Gray’s insistence that there is “no immediate risk to people using these buildings” is hardly reassuring.

Raac has been found in 35 schools, but councils are still checking which other buildings contain it. And while more than 250 NHS buildings are thought to be affected, a review will not be complete until next year.

It is not entirely clear who Keegan was talking about when she criticised those who had “sat on their a****”. However, her predecessors in office would be the prime suspects. And she might as well have included the responsible ministers in Scotland too.