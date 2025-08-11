Reform UK's rise reveals how out of touch Keir Starmer and John Swinney really are

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a strange form of criticism to brand some parties dismissively as “populist”. Political parties operating in a democratic landscape need to be popular or they will not get elected. Why would any political party or leader of a party want to be branded as “elitist” or “condescending”?

Being unpopular is what became of the old Liberal party. When it was replaced by the Labour party, did that make its leaders – Keir Hardy, Arthur Henderson and Ramsay MacDonald – populists? In time, they became popular and Labour eventually formed governments, so what’s changed?

One thing that has certainly changed is how the established parties are very similar. Of course they and their die-hard supporters will seek to argue they are very different, but it is becoming increasingly obvious to many people that, since the arrival of Edinburgh’s own Anthony Blair, there really has not been a great deal of difference in many of the policies or laws that have become embedded in modern Britain.

Keir Starmer jokes with John Swinney and Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan at a meeting in Edinburgh last year (Picture: Andy Buchanan/WPA pool) | Getty Images

The ‘Uniparty’

Indeed it is easier to find policies that started with one party in government and have been followed through by the party replacing it. This has led to Labour and the Conservatives being branded as the “Uniparty” – a term which in most respects should include the Liberal Democrats too (who were in power with the Conservatives between 2010-15).

An example of this phenomenon is the treatment of Northern Ireland by successive Conservative governments since the Brexit vote of 2016. Theresa May started by conceding the Northern Ireland Backstop because the European Union threatened the imposition of a border with the Republic of Ireland.

This was changed by Boris Johnson’s government to become the Northern Ireland Protocol, and although early economic data showed that it was resulting in trade displacement, and although article 16 of that Protocol allowed for it to be suspended in such circumstances, Rishi Sunak gave up on standing up to the EU and instead doubled down on the concessions with his Windsor Framework.

In typical Uniparty style, Labour cheered on this process just as it did with other bilateral policies like ending non-dom tax status and raising taxes to dangerously harmful levels where revenues would begin to fall.

This week under Labour, the second of two physical border posts opened in Belfast, the first already completed in Larne. These border posts are to inspect GB goods going into Northern Ireland. Even in the “Green Lane”, such goods are treated like exports to a foreign country, requiring an export number, customs paperwork with a compulsory percentage pulled-over for physical checks.

So, despite our governments telling us repeatedly that all the backstops, protocols and frameworks would prevent a hard border, our political elite – of all mainstream parties – have agreed to a concrete-and-steel border within and between our country. Surely, as only the EU wanted a border, it should have been the EU that built one where its jurisdiction started, not inside the UK.

Time and again, we are deceived by governments doing the opposite of what they say they will do as if we might not notice.

Sturgeon should have abandoned gender self-ID

Another example of the detachment of our elite political class came from the former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who has said she should have paused her legislation on self-ID. No Nicola, you should not have paused it, you should have abandoned it and instead sought to enshrine the rights of women – as defined by their sex – so, unequivocally, they would have safe spaces they could call their own.

No ifs, buts, maybes or pauses, just a recognition that the public was not supportive of her ideologically driven policy. You might call Sturgeon’s approach an elite, condescending, arrogant position – I’m with the populists who campaigned long and hard to protect a women’s right to a private safe space.

The pursuit of Sturgeon’s policy by her replacement, Humza Yousaf, was just as undemocratic as hers, and the Janus-faced approach of John Swinney in facing one way and then another rather than firmly enforcing the Supreme Court decision condemns him too. The populist approach would have been for him to withdraw the Scottish Government’s legal defence, but in true patronising style the SNP establishment new better.

UK control of policies

Back to Brexit and last week we found that an academic poll which asked where decisions that affect people’s lives should be made revealed our main established parties are still trying to pull the wool over our eyes.

Carried out by YouGov for Queen Mary University London, it found that Labour, Conservative and even Liberal Democrat and Green voters gave majority support for all 20 areas of policy on taxes, trade, quality standards, border controls etcetera being decided upon by the UK Government alone.

Of those 20, 17 had an overall majority for “the UK alone”, while for three it was the largest of the three options. And yet we are told by the Labour government we badly need an EU reset (contrary to the data on trade). Keir Starmer’s reset will bring EU laws (present and future) with price increases – and even business taxes that will drive the cost of energy up – yet here we go again with Labour and the Liberal Democrats pushing for a “reset” and the new Conservative leadership showing little enthusiasm for repudiating it.

Again, I’m with the populists. There is nothing wrong in having cordial relationships with one’s neighbours but there is no need to concede our hard-won sovereignty to make decisions for ourselves. We should trust the people.

Our political parties in Westminster, Holyrood, the Senedd and Stormont need to recognise that popular policies should be reflected in democratic choices. Only then will they challenge Reform UK – which is doing better than all of them because it seeks to listen and speak up for those who feel nobody is listening to them.