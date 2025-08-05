Rory Stewart, Fringe by the Sea review: 'he encountered Boris Johnson at his most chumpish'

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rory Stewart, Big Top, North Berwick ★★★★★

It’s a question few of us will ever have to contemplate: what would it be like to work for Boris Johnson? The answer sort of emerged during a conversation between former diplomat and politician-turned podcaster Rory Stewart, and his host, Ruth Davidson, the former Scottish Conservative leader. And though neither quite put it this way, “blooming awful” would about sum it up.

Rory Stewart | Getty Images

Stewart encountered Johnson at his most chumpish just after the latter had been made foreign secretary in 2016. Summoned to Johnson’s office to be offered the role of a departmental minister, Stewart assumed he’d be given a job that reflected his expertise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson asked him: “So Rory, which part of the world would you like?” Stewart recalled: “I said: ‘I’ve spent all my career working on the Middle East and Asia; I’ve written three books and I speak some Middle Eastern and Asian languages.’

“He said ‘Africa.’ I said: ‘I’ve only been to Africa once in my life, on a Safari holiday.’' He asked: ‘What’s the capital of Uganda?’ I said, ‘No idea.’ He said: ‘It’s Kampala, you’ve got the job.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davidson evoked memories of returning to work from maternity leave in 2019 at a time when Theresa May had just been succeeded at No 10 by the floppy-haired galloot. May was “a good person, she recalled, “diligent, serious and tried hard.” Pause for effect. “Then it changed to Boris Johnson.”

She was barred from “rooms I’d previously been in” and “knowledge that I put forward would be actively dismissed.” She said “conscience” would not allow her to be the voice of Brexit, so her decision to quit front-line politics was “made for me.”