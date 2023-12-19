In October, Rangers sacked their manager after a third defeat in seven games – a 3-1 loss to Aberdeen – prompted some to suggest their chances of winning the Scottish Premiership title had already gone. Two-and-a-half months later, Rangers have just claimed the first available trophy of the season – by defeating Aberdeen – and now sit five points behind Celtic with two games in hand.

They are a club transformed. Under the guidance of Belgian manager Philippe Clement, they have played 14 games without losing. Beyond the footballing reasons for this new-found success, a wider lesson to be learned is that the quality of leadership really does matter.

