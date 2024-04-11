A football pitch that cannot cope with rain. In Scotland. Perhaps in a public park or at a struggling lower league team. But in Scotland’s top flight?

The cancellation of last night’s game at Dundee’s Dens Park was the second time this particular tie, against Rangers, had been called off. The fans of Aberdeen, Ross County, and St Johnstone have also had their plans similarly disrupted. Train tickets will have been bought, coaches arranged, half days taken from work. All for nothing because Dundee can’t fulfil its obligations.

The club is now facing disciplinary proceedings but it is hard to see how a club that is unable to host home games with such regularity can be allowed to stay in the league. If you can’t play, then, sorry, you can’t play. The Rangers game is due to be replayed next Wednesday (weather permitting, of course) but the delay may potentially interfere with the league’s post-split fixtures.