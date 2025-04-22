Rachel Reeves will need all the luck she can get on Mission Impossible to US

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Mission: Impossible films, a daring government agent is given a mission that is, er, impossible but (spoiler alert) somehow still manages to pull it off.

Today, the UK’s not-so-terribly-daring Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, will set out for Washington for talks at the IMF (by which we mean the International Monetary Fund, not the Impossible Mission Force, although it might as well adopt the name, given the chances of success of its most pressing priority: getting Donald Trump to drop his ridiculous tariffs).

Special Agent Rachel Reeves knows the importance of health and safety (Picture: Jonathan Brady/WPA pool) | Getty Images

But Reeves’ main mission – should she choose to accept it – is actually to meet Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and persuade him to persuade Trump to stop being so mean to Britain and remember we’re supposed to have a ‘Special Relationship’. Perhaps not impossible, but definitely improbable, state visit or not.