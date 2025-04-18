Donald Trump suggests UK state visit planned for September - but doesn’t mention Scotland

The visit by US President Donald Trump is not expected to see him return to Scotland

Donald Trump has suggested a date for September is being set for him to meet the King in Britain, but has done so without mentioning Scotland.

The US president said he was a “friend of Charles” and had “great respect” for him, when asked about reports that he was expecting to fly to the UK at the end of summer.

US President Donald Trump. Picture: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images | Getty Images

Mr Trump was already feted with a grand state visit to Britain, hosted by the late Queen in 2019, during his first presidency.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, Mr Trump said he did not “know how it can be bigger than the last one”, but “they say it’s going to be even more important”.

Asked whether he would be meeting Charles in September, Mr Trump said: “I was invited by the King and the country – great country.

“They’re going to do a second, as you know, a second fest … that’s what it is: a fest, and it’s beautiful, and it’s the first time it’s ever happened to one person.

“And the reason is we have two separate terms, and it’s an honour … I’m a friend of Charles. I have great respect for King Charles and the family, William, we have really just a great respect for the family.

“And I think they’re setting a date for September.”

Keir Starmer did his best to flatter Donald Trump, presenting him with an invitation from King Charles to make an 'unprecedented' second state visit, but the diplomatic charm offensive may not be working (Picture: Carl Court/pool) | Getty Images

Asked whether he thought it would be a smaller event than last time, Mr Trump replied: “I don’t know how it can be bigger than the last one.

“The last one was, as you know, incredible. But they say it’s going to be even more important, so it’s a great honour to be so chosen.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Mr Trump’s announcement failed to mention Scotland, with the venue for the trip now expected to be Windsor Castle, rather than Balmoral or Dumfries House. It is believed Windsor is more likely than Buckingham Palace as several state rooms are out of action due to reservicing.

Precedent for second-term US presidents who have already made a state visit is usually tea or lunch with the monarch at Windsor Castle, as was the case for George W Bush and Barack Obama.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer handed Mr Trump what he described at the time as a “truly historic” personal invitation from the King for a second state visit when he visited the White House in February.

The plans come as the UK government continues to seek a wider economic agreement with Washington to mitigate the impact of Mr Trump’s 10 per cent tariffs on all goods imported to America.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who will be in the US next week for meetings, said “active negotiations” with the Americans were still ongoing.

“I will also be having conversations with the US administration whilst I’m there,” she said on Thursday. However, later in the day the president downplayed the likelihood of any imminent deals being reached.

“We’re in no rush,” Mr Trump said, adding any agreements with other countries would come “at a certain point”.

“We have a lot of countries that want to make a deal - frankly, they want to make deals more than I do,” the president said.

Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay claimed the Prime Minister had left the UK in “a farcical position”.

She said: “Donald Trump is currently tariffing UK goods, threatening to invade our allies, and attempting to undermine our food safety and equalities laws. In America he’s sending federal agents to grab people off the street and shipping them to overseas detention centres with no due process, transparency, accountability or ability to appeal.

“Even Keir Starmer, the human rights lawyer, must now accept that offering Trump the pomp and ceremony of a state visit was a mistake. The UK should be using its influence to challenge Trump and stand up for those he’s targeting, not to celebrate him.”