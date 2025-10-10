Princess of Wales shows the importance of messing amid 'epidemic of disconnection'

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Princess of Wales and Professor Robert Waldinger, an expert in happiness, have warned that, while technology has many benefits, it is also playing “a complex and often troubling role” in what they describe as an “epidemic of disconnection”.

“We live increasingly lonelier lives, which research shows is toxic to human health, and it's our young people (aged 16 to 24) that report being the loneliest of all, the very generation that should be forming the relationships that will sustain them throughout life,” they wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine, Princess of Wales plays with children as she visits the charity Home-Start Oxford (Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/pool) | AFP via Getty Images

Kate then went on to demonstrate the very real power of direct human-to-human connections, by joining some young children at a family centre in Oxford to make imaginary cakes with plasticine and flour. One mum said the Princess had joked that “the messier it is, the better the fun”.

So different from the times when, as Kate and Waldinger wrote, people “sit together in the same room while our minds are scattered across dozens of apps, notifications, and feeds... physically present but mentally absent, unable to fully engage with the people right in front of us”.