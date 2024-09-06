Neil Gray called for greater diversity across the NHS

Racism in Scotland is a "significant public health challenge", the SNP health secretary has warned.

Neil Gray said data shows minority ethnic communities have some of the worst health outcomes.

He called for greater diversity across the NHS, including in leadership positions.

Mr Gray said the Scottish Government is taking “a firm anti-racism approach to the improvement of our services”. This includes asking health boards to develop and deliver their own anti-racism plans.

“This will state their ambition and the action they will take to address racism – in whatever form it takes, as well as the outcomes they are seeking to achieve,” he said.

SNP health secretary Neil Gray | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“Whilst some boards have already made progress, we are making anti-racism a priority for all boards so that this will be a true turning point in the culture of our NHS.”

The health secretary said bespoke anti-racism training resources to support NHS managers are also being developed, focusing on how to address racist incidents in the workplace and support staff who experience or witness it.

He said: “Change is needed on many fronts. My priority is for NHS staff to feel safe and supported to speak up about racism, and to be confident that racism will be dealt with. I also want to see greater diversity across the NHS, including in leadership positions.

“Improvements in healthcare are also essential, focussing initially on areas where minority ethnic patients have poorer outcomes and experiences – including maternity care, mental health, Type 2 Diabetes and Cardio-Vascular Disease.

“I recognise that these changes can’t come fast enough. Racism already has a life-threatening effect on minority ethnic communities across the UK. That has been the case for generations. However, the only way we can make a difference now is to actively work against racism. This work is just one step in the right direction.

