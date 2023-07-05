All Sections
Passions: How I fell in love with a pie making machine

I’ve filled a gap in my life and fallen deeply for a homemade pie maker, writes Martin Gray
By Martin Gray
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:09 BST

You’d never know it from my boyish figure (stop laughing at the back) but I love pies. My Mam’s minced beef and onion. Auntie Bernie’s cheese and potato classic. A Baynes Scotch pie. Fray Bentos anything-but-steak-and-(ugh)-kidney.

But I’ve never been much good at making them. I’m not great at pastry. Recently, though, I came across the genius device that is the home pie maker. Think toastie machine for pastry. Just over £30 gets you a two-pie gadget that, in around ten minutes, turns out the bakes of your dreams – individual and four-pie makers are also available.

Want a fruit pie? Just open a can of apple, blackberry or whatever, slap it in some roll-out chilled pastry – each sheet makes two bottoms and two lids – and voila, a tasty treat. Fancy one of those corned beef bakes Greggs sells in England but not here because in Scotland we’re apparently far too sophisticated to want such a thing? Make a pie! Just chop up a can of the delectable meat, mix with mashed potato, onion and carrot, and Bob’s your baker. If you’re feeling ambitious, make a filling from scratch. Potatoes, cheese, paprika, mustard and onion results in the best veggie bake ever. Or fry some mince, toss in chilli powder, tomatoes and onion for a spicy delight.

Some mince. onion, carrots and celery, and that's supper sortedSome mince. onion, carrots and celery, and that's supper sorted
Some mince. onion, carrots and celery, and that's supper sorted

Stuck for inspiration? There are loads of suggestions online, some of which don’t even demand a Nigella’s worth of “staple store cupboard ingredients”. Just whack something you fancy into the pastry and see what happens. I was thinking Desperate Dan’s cow pie, but it’s tough to close the machine lid on a pair of three foot horns…

There’s little to beat the smell of the filling cooking inside the pastry as I sort a healthy side salad (yeah, right, it’s chips with everything). Seriously, very little effort produces something deep filled and delicious, the kind of thing you’d find at a farmers’ market for four pounds and up. The satisfaction is off the scale.

OK, I have had some misses, but that’s more due to my greedy habit of overfilling the pastry shell rather than a problem with the equipment.

If Sweeney Todd had purchased a piemaker he’d have had no need for that tricky minx Mrs Lovett.

Hot pies in just ten minutesHot pies in just ten minutes
Hot pies in just ten minutes

Hang on, human flesh. I’ve not tried that yet…

