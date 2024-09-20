Wonderful news for parents of fussy eaters may not be as wonderful as all that

A fussy eater finally relents? Perhaps this child just had the 'right' genes (Picture: Nocella/Three Lions) | Getty Images

Scientists have discovered that fussy eating is largely a genetic trait

Parents of fussy-eaters rejoice! It’s not your fault. Your inability to impersonate an exciting enough train while spoon-feeding is not the reason why your toddler steadfastly refused to eat their spinach. Probably.

A study of 2,400 pairs of twins, who were followed between the ages of 16 months and 13 years, found genes were the main factor in picky eating, causing between 60 and 83 per cent of the trait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fussy eater finally relents? Perhaps this child just had the 'right' genes (Picture: Nocella/Three Lions) | Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Zeynep Nas, of University College London, said: "Food fussiness is common among children and can be a major source of anxiety for parents and caregivers, who often blame themselves... or are blamed by others. We hope our finding that fussy eating is largely innate may help to alleviate parental blame. This behaviour is not a result of parenting.”