A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels. Around one-in-three UK households now include at least one four-legged friend of the canine variety.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs aren’t as simple as others when it comes to food.

Breeds like the Labrador Retriever will eat pretty much anything (creating its own problems), whereas other breeds have a tendency to eat very little or even refuse food.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that are the pickiest eaters.

1 . French Bulldog Fussy eating Frenchies are nothing new and it can be frustrating trying to find a meal routine that works. Some recommended tactics include feeding them in a cooler room, pouring some chicken broth over their food, or feeding them by hand. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Maltese Unusually, the issue with the cute Maltese is that they can become bored of the same food. If they aren't emptying their bowl, try something that has a different flavour or texture. Some owners recommed trying baby food if nothing else is working. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . Bichon Frise Similar to the Maltese, the Bichon Frise enjoys variety when it comes to food - but the fact they are prone to allergies means caution should be exercised. New dog owners should remember that a pet occasionally refusing food is nothing to worry about, as long as they don't seem to suffering discomfort that is preventing them from chowing down. Photo: Canva/Getty Images