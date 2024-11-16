Paddy McGuinness's epic 300-mile bike ride is an inspiration to the nation
For those of a certain age, including 51-year-old Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness, the Raleigh Chopper is an icon of childhood. However, it was built for suburban streets, not for a 300-mile journey from Wrexham to Glasgow.
So when McGuinness, who’s raised an extraordinary £7.5 million for Children in Need, said “I know they call it a challenge, but it doesn't feel like that, I feel privileged, really” don’t let his modesty lead you to underestimate his achievement.
McGuinness was joined for part of the way by world champion cyclist Chris Hoy, who helped him train for the ride, and entrepreneur and philanthropist Tom Hunter, who pledged to match donations up to £3 million.
The trip has been a wonderful reminder that there are still many more people who want to make life better for everyone than those who’re purely out for themselves.
As McGuinness approached Glasgow, the city was “lit up in sunshine” and people lined the streets to welcome him. “What a sight, what a feeling,” he said. “Thank you so much everybody. Wow.” No, thank you Paddy, for being a national inspiration.
