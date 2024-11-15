Comedian and broadcaster Paddy McGuiness arrived in Glasgow earlier today (November 15) at the end of an epic 300 mile charity challenge.

The BBC Radio 2 presenter rode a Raleigh Chopper bike from Wales to Scotland over five exhausting days and has raised over £7.5 million for Children in Need.

Earlier in the week Sir Chris Hoy joined him on the road, while Zoe Ball and Sir Tom Hunter, who has pledged to match up to £3 million donations, were in the BBC’s Pacific Quay Glasgow headquarters to see him finish.

On arriving in Glasgow he said: "What a sight, what a feeling! Honestly I can’t believe it. I came out of East Kilbride, I was looking at Glasgow and it was lit up in sunshine."

"Then coming in here and the streets were lined. I had Sir Tom Hunter beside me and I came around the corner there... Thank you so much everybody."

This year’s Children in Need appeal starts tonight at 7pm on BBC One.

Here are 14 pictures of Paddy McGuiness completing the challenge.

1 . All in a good cause Paddy McGuinness has raised millions with his unique biking challenge. | BBC Photo Sales

2 . Cycle buddies Sir Chris Hoy and Paddy McGuinness cycle together during the challenge at Crawford, near Abington. | James Chapelard Photo Sales

3 . Chatting bikes Chris Hoy interviews Paddy McGuinness after surprising him during the Children in Need challenge. | James Chapelard Photo Sales