If lunch consists of energy drinks and crisps, instead of something more nutritious, it can be a warning sign for how they will interact with colleagues and customers

In Scotland’s advanced, knowledge-based economy, the modern workplace is a complex ecosystem, reliant on a delicate balance of specialist, technical understanding and social interaction.

While schools and universities diligently churn out graduates armed with academic qualifications and specialised knowledge, employers are increasingly encountering a critical gap – a lack of essential life skills in new recruits.

Companies operating in industries with high entry barriers must increasingly offer products and services that are sophisticated enough to solve advanced technical, scientific, and engineering problems.

They also need to recruit qualified workers who, as well as having the appropriate educational qualifications, also possess necessary life skills such as initiative, drive and communication. It is in this latter area where many are falling short.

A life dominated by online communication may not provide sufficient preparation for face-to-face interactions in the world of work (Picture: Spencer Platt) | Getty Images

Lacking self-awareness

While, in my industry, IT graduates possess a theoretical knowledge, they often lack the ability to translate that knowledge into practical solutions for clients. More alarmingly, many seem to lack self-awareness and basic life skills that enable them to navigate day-to-day challenges.

It is seen in the staff room where what employees bring in for their lunch can be indicative of their wider lifestyle choices. If their mid-day meal consists of energy drinks and crisps, instead of something more nutritious, it can provide a clue to how that person thinks and behaves.

If they have not been taught to look after themselves at home, it can be a warning sign for how they will interact with colleagues and customers.

In addition, many young people, while being academically qualified, have low emotional intelligence – an inability to understand and manage their own emotions, or empathise with clients, which can lead to strained relationships and reduced customer satisfaction.

Many are also set in their thinking, lacking a flexible approach which makes it harder to respond to change, slowing down implementation of new processes, reducing competitiveness.

Face-to-face interactions

The reasons for this are varied and include and an overemphasis on academic achievement – universities now tend to prioritise standardised testing and academic performance over holistic development – as well as limited social interaction.

Because they have been brought up in an age when digital communication has been dominant – principally through the language of social media – many young people have had limited experience of formal language and face-to-face interactions. Lacking any structured opportunities for professional development, they arrive in the office or on the shop floor unprepared for the challenges of work.

Many parents can be too lenient and do not instil the kind of discipline and responsibility that is vital for success in the workplace.

Real-world experience

Addressing this challenge requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders. Educational institutions must integrate soft skill development into their curriculum, while employers can actively engage with educational institutions to communicate their needs and offer work experience opportunities that foster soft skill development.

There is also a requirement for individuals to take greater ownership of their own development and seek opportunities to enhance their soft skills through volunteering, personal projects, and real-world experiences.

Parents should consider the importance of teaching life skills to their children and should take a proactive role in their development.