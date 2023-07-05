Brexiteers in Westminster and Scottish nationalists at Holyrood may soon find some of their own rhetoric turned against them as Orcadians ponder making a bid for freedom. Councillors spoke of having “lost faith” in and getting a “raw deal” from both governments; and even David Dawson – a councillor who voted against further consideration of the various proposals, describing them as ranging from “arguably reasonable, to ambitious, to bizarre” – said he sympathised with council leader James Stockan’s frustrations.