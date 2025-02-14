Only Ukraine, not Trump, can decide to surrender territory in exchange for peace with Putin

The Trump administration’s apparent concessions to Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine War prompts European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to say: ‘It's appeasement. It has never worked.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After failing to rule out military force to seize Greenland from Nato ally Denmark, claiming the US needs to take control of the Panama Canal, launching a ‘rough wooing’ campaign to persuade Canada to become the 51st state, and coming up with an ethnic cleansing/resort development plan for Gaza, Donald Trump has finally turned his attention to the Ukraine War.

His decision to call Russian despot Vladimir Putin to discuss peace talks, and only afterwards speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, sent its own message, reportedly delighting the Kremlin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This, on top of the Trump administration’s suggestions that Ukraine will not be able to join Nato and that it may have to surrender land for peace, created a bleak picture of the new US President’s intentions.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth insisted 'there is no betrayal' amid growing concerns over Donald Trump's stance on the Ukraine War (Picture: Omar Havana) | Getty Images

‘There is no betrayal’

The apparent concessions prompted European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to make an obvious point: "We shouldn't take anything off the table before the negotiations have even started, because it plays to Russia's court. Why are we giving them everything that they want even before the negotiations have been started? It's appeasement. It has never worked."

Of course, Trump has no right to say Ukraine should surrender its territory to Putin – only they can decide whether or not to take such a course. And Nato's official position is that Kyiv is on an "irreversible" path to membership.

No wonder that US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth found himself saying: “There is no betrayal.” No wonder that Jake Sullivan, former President Joe Biden’s national security advisor, told BBC HardTalk it was "plausible" to believe Putin would be "sitting in Kyiv today" had Trump been US President when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zelensky warned world leaders “against trusting Putin’s claims of readiness to end the war" and said the main thing was to "not allow everything to go according to Putin's plan". “We cannot accept it, as an independent country, any agreements (made) without us,” he added.