How Donald Trump is making it clear the world faces four years of 'constant chaos'

After just three weeks in office, Donald Trump has spent much of the time almost casually throwing the world into turmoil

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is the next four years. Shifting goalposts and constant chaos, putting our economy at risk,” wrote centre-right Canadian politician Doug Ford, after Donald Trump mentioned he would impose 25 per cent tariffs on "any steel coming into the United States” while travelling to watch the American football Super Bowl.

The top three suppliers of steel to the US are Brazil, Canada and Mexico, so this represents a re-escalation in hostilities with the latter two after Trump postponed his threatened 25 per cent tariffs on almost all goods coming from both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Britain, Gareth Stace, director-general of UK Steel, warned the tariffs would be a "devastating blow" for the industry, putting more than £400 million-worth of exports at risk. Home Office minister Dame Angela Eagle said the government would have to "wait and see whether the president gets more specific about what he meant by that comment". Indeed.

Donald Trump shows off a map of his 'Gulf of America' on board Air Force One while flying to New Orleans for the Super Bowl (Picture: Roberto Schmidt) | AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the people of Gaza learned, via a Fox News interview, that they “wouldn’t” have a right to return to their homes under Trump’s plan to “buy and own” the territory, remove its entire population and rehouse them “a little bit away from where they are”. It’s not quite clear who will be living in Trump’s “Riviera of the Middle East”, but it won’t be them.

Exactly how the US President aims to move some two million people, against their will, to a destination unknown is similarly uncertain. However, ethnic cleansing, if that’s what Trump has in mind, is seldom a peaceful process.

During Trump’s flight from Florida to New Orleans for the Super Bowl, he also showed off another of his attempted ‘territorial grabs’: a map of his self-proclaimed “Gulf of America”, which focussed on the northern half of the Gulf of Mexico, so as to exclude Mexico as much as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad