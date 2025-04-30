Oasis vs Blur 'Battle of Britpop' to be brought to stage in new Scotland tour

In August 1995, Blur moved the release date of their single Country House to the same day that Oasis issued their single Roll With It

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the quintessential “battle of the bands”, when two Britpop legends went head to head to win the most sales in the summer of 1995.

Now the story of Oasis vs Blur, billed as the “greatest chart battle of all time”, is to be brought to the stage by an award-winning Scottish writer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Battle, Ayrshire-born novelist John Niven’s first stage work, is to tour the UK next year in an 18-venue run, including performances in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

From the chaos of the Brit Awards to the infamous chart war, the play examines one of the greatest rivalries in rock history - between the “clean-cut, art-school intellectuals from the South” of England and the “raw and unapologetic lads from the North”.

Featuring the legendary personalities of the Gallagher brothers and Blur frontman Damon Albarn amid unforgettable clashes, the play looks beyond the music to the power, pride, and uncontrollable competitiveness of the feud.

In August 1995, Blur moved the release date of their single Country House to the same day that Oasis issued their single Roll With It, sparking a feud that culminated in Albarn saying Oasis was “like the bullies I had to put up with at school”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Niven, who worked in the music industry for ten years before becoming a novelist and screenwriter, said the play recalled a time “before music splintered into a billion different TikTok feeds”.

The Battle will tour the UK next year. | ATG

His last book, O Brother, was a Sunday Times bestseller, shortlisted for The Gordon Burn prize and Scotland's National Book Award. His screen credits include Kill Your Friends, The Trip and How To Build A Girl.

He said: “1995: a time long before music splintered into a billion different TikTok feeds. When music was so central to the culture that two pop groups could dominate the entire summer, the evening news and the front page of every newspaper in the country. We're going to take you back there.

“I've never written for the stage before, and it has been an absolute blast to do so for the first time, with a producer as supportive as Simon and a director as talented as Matthew.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The play will be performed in Scotland just months after Oasis performs its much-anticipated three-night run at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield stadium this summer.

Director Matthew Dunster said: “I remember the Battle of the Bands. I remember the charts that week, Music mattered. I remember being in my 20s in 1995 - what a wild time. Full of energy, naughtiness and hilarity, just like John Niven’s play.

“I’m so delighted to be working with John on such a punchy, hilarious and revealing comedy about two of the best bands of all time, Blur and Oasis.”

Producer Simon Friend said: “Throughout my sister’s teenage years, she had an enormous poster of Damon Albarn on her wall, and I remember her falling out with friends over which band they loved more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad