Nominate your favourite sustainable business at this year’s Scran awards

There are 16 categories in the 2024 Scran awards to recognise Scotland’s flourishing dining, drinking and hospitality sector and we want to hear about the individuals, establishments and products that make the Scottish food and drink sector what it is.

You can nominate your favourite restaurant, chef, spirit, whisky or hidden gem now. The awards celebrate and recognise the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in the hospitality industry and how they shape our food and drink scene.

Categories include Scottish Restaurant of the year, Best gastro pub, Scottish Chef of the year and Best Whisky. All finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on Monday 17 June at Platform in Glasgow. Guests will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, meal and of course the awards themselves. It will be a must attend event for those working within or keen to target those within the Scottish food and drink scene.

Lisa Lawson with Mark Kemp, Chief Executive, Scotch Whisky Association

One of the most timely awards is the Sustainability Award, which will be presented to an organisation or individual that puts sustainability and the environment at the heart of its business.

Donna Dowson, Head of Sales - Business Development & HORECA (Scotland) Nespresso Professional, who are sponsoring the sustainability award said: “With sustainability at the fore we are delighted to be sponsoring the sustainability category. The whole of Scotland is focused on playing their part and finding sustainable solutions in hospitality and we know this is something which is also important to consumers – choosing where and what to eat based on the impact it has on our planet. At Nespresso Professional, we are delighted to be able to offer not only a sustainable coffee product, but also provide a brand who are doing business the right way. As a B-Corp company, Nespresso is deeply committed to making sure that every cup of coffee has a positive impact on the world. We select exceptional beans to transform daily routines into memorable coffee experiences with a consistent taste believed in by top chefs across Scotland. Scotland’s hospitality is flourishing with some of the best places in fine eating being situated on our doorsteps, and we look forward to celebrating everyone’s success!”

Last year’s winner was Dear Green Coffee from Glasgow, who were commended on their B-Corp status and continual drive to be more and more sustainable. Owner Lisa Lawson said of the win: “The Scran Awards was a new event and we had newly completed our carbon measuring, so to win the Sustainability Award against other great organisations was a huge surprise and an extremely proud moment for the Dear Green team, kickstarting a whole season of successes for us. We're absolutely delighted that our environmental practices have been recognised and we hope to inspire others to follow suit by entering the Scran Awards going forward! It really was a great accolade and a great night out.”