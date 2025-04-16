No dawdling! Why Scotland needs to become a nation of brisk walkers

Major new study underlines the benefits of walking briskly for heart health
Published 16th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST

“Walking is simple, free and one of the easiest ways to get more active, lose weight and become healthier,” according to the NHS website. Now new research – using data on nearly 421,000 people from the UK Biobank – has helped quantify what is meant by “healthier”.

The researchers, led by academics from the University of Glasgow, found that, over a period of 13 years, more than 36,500 of the people being tracked developed heart rhythm problems. However, people who walked at an average pace were 35 per cent less likely to do so while a brisk pace reduced the risk by 43 per cent.

A slow pace was defined as less than 3mph; an average pace 3-4mph; and a brisk pace more than 4mph.

A walk, at average or brisk speed, can significantly reduce the chance of some heart conditions (Picture: Tim Graham)
The Scotsman has previously called for a drive to turn Scotland into a ‘sporting nation’ in which everyone is encouraged to have a sport of their own. While not everyone can realistically dream of playing for Scotland at football or rugby, most of us can still go for a walk.

And if you don’t dawdle, your heart will thank you later.

