Put a Spring in your step and head outside to feel better

The Outsiders hit the heights on Arthur’s Seat

Time spent in the fresh air is proven to improve mood, and with the days getting longer throughout Scotland there’s no better time than right now, explains personal trainer and outdoors fan Tracy Griffen.

We all know the feeling of awakening after a long, cold, dark winter. The blissful mood-boosting sensation of warmth on the skin and the joy of seeing the sun, bright in the sky.

In Scotland, we’re gaining an extra half hour of daylight each week for the next few months, and it’s something to celebrate. As an antidote to the angst of endless doom scrolling, we’re starting to seek the benefits of switching off and stepping out of the front door to enjoy the simple pleasures of the great outdoors.

Stillness, new shoots and spring colours are here to lift our spirits - so long as we let it. Here, we’ll explore why it’s good for you to fully embrace Spring and how you can get out and enjoy it.

Katie Paterson, left, and Tracy Griffen

The science of Springtime is well known. Our hunter-gatherer ancestors intuitively worked in harmony with the seasons, practically hibernating through winter and re-emerging with the light and new life. They were well attuned to the natural rhythms and, as such, could use and conserve energy effectively. And now, thanks to neuroscience, we know why.

As the days lengthen, the pineal gland, which controls the circadian rhythm, produces less sleep-inducing melatonin and more mood-boosting serotonin. So just by getting outdoors and experiencing the changes in season, we’ll experience a natural boost in energy and positivity.

There are more good reasons to get outside and look up from our phones. Sunlight entering through our eyes stimulates the release of the feel-good hormone, dopamine. The more we look up, the more light enters our eyes, so making a concerted effort to raise our gaze will allow us to drink in the restorative benefits of natural light.

We also know that being in green (vegetated) and blue (moving water) spaces helps to reduce stress and anxiety. It activates the parasympathetic nervous system, moving our brains from a state of stress or “fight or flight” to a calming “rest and restore” state.

A vista in the Highlands

Being outdoors in nature is not just proven to make you feel better; it also enhances our brain function too. A Stanford University study shows that walking outdoors can boost creativity by up to 60%, and research from the University of Chicago shows that time spent outdoors can increase our memory and recall by 20%. So, by taking time outdoors and away from our screens, we create conditions to be more innovative and productive. Walking in greenspace, or any form of repetitive movement that requires little concentration, creates a state known formally as “transient hypofrontality”, or informally as “mind wandering”. This is where the part of our brain that holds rules and models is turned down, allowing our thoughts to flow more freely.

And though our understanding of the science behind the benefits of nature is relatively new, we’ve intuitively known it all along. Evolutionary theorist Charles Darwin knew the power of walking in nature. He had a ¾ mile “thinking path” around his home, where he’d walk laps and allow connections to form naturally in his brain. It feels conclusive. Time spent outdoors is proven to improve mood, reduce stress and increase cognitive function. So why do we still find it hard to prioritise time outdoors?

In the busy-ness of modern life, particularly in our major towns and cities, we’ve all but eliminated the need to go outdoors. Remote working, door-to-door delivery, social media - it’s not unusual to hear phrases like “I literally didn’t leave the house yesterday” uttered amongst colleagues on Zoom.

Finding time to be outdoors has become something we have to actively factor in rather than something we do as part of going about our regular business. Here are a few ideas to get you started… The weather can be changeable in Spring; hail, biting wind and sunshine can be all found on the same day in March. The Met Office App is one app we do recommend using daily. Look ahead in the week to find the best-weather days for getting out, and factor it into your schedule. And if you’ve got an outdoor arrangement on a rubbish weather day, at least you can be prepared.

To avoid getting caught out in the wrong clothing, here’s a hack to make sure you’re adequately prepared. Take out your recycling just before you head out so you can get a sense of the temperature and breeze and make any adjustments to your layers.

Feeling stressed? Walk up a hill. Any hill, it doesn’t need to be a big hill. Get up high and create space to see challenges from above. There are proven benefits of being able to see the horizon, too, including increased feelings of safety and perspective. If you need some inspiration for new walking routes, try the Walk Highlands App or check out the Ramblers Association website.

Spring is an ideal month for sowing seeds and cultivating a garden. Whether it’s your own garden, a communal back green, window box, allotment or balcony - plants grow anywhere if you put your mind to it. You could also join a community gardening project where you get the added social benefits of meeting new people. Eating produce you have grown yourself is truly one of life’s pleasures.

Cold water swimming is becoming increasingly popular, and we’re spoilt for beautiful locations. Mobile saunas are popping up in swimming hot spots, so you can enjoy the pain and pleasure of a dip in the cold and a sauna afterwards to reawaken your senses.

Think about all the activities you do day-to-day and ask yourself whether you could do more outdoors. It could be hanging up your washing, exercising, meeting friends or colleagues, business networking, reading, or working.

Look for social groups that meet outdoors, whether that’s for recreational activities, friendships or doing business. The Outsiders is a monthly Edinburgh-based group that Katie Paterson set up for freelancers and solo business owners to meet and walk together, creating a supportive and collaborative business community. Walking side-by-side makes everyone feel at ease, removing the pressure of direct face-to-face contact and bringing the relaxing benefits of being in nature.

Check out the Edinburgh Outdoors podcast on Spotify or Podbean, which explores Edinburgh’s green spaces and the people in them. From community gardens to secret spaces or learning about both our history and our future, Edinburgh Outdoors has loads of inspiration to get out and about.

If you take one thing from this article, it’s permission to get outdoors and experience being in nature every day. It should no longer be seen as “unproductive” or something to do in your spare time, but instead as a core part of every single day – because your physical and mental health depend on it.