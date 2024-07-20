Forget New Zealand, Scotland has the best boltholes to escape the modern world's troubles
Are noisy neighbours, traffic noise or too many people coming to visit making your life a misery? Is Vladimir Putin making you feel nervous about a Third World War?
Then a cottage for sale at the knockdown price of £80,000 may be just for you. Located on the uninhabited island of Copinsay, Orkney, the seven-bedroom former lighthouse keeper’s home can only be reached by sea or air, with not one but two helipads.
“This secluded paradise is ideal for a private retreat, offering an escape from the hustle and bustle of urban life with unparalleled tranquility,” says the estate agent.
Wealthy people who fear the world is heading for troubled times have been scouring the globe for boltholes, with New Zealand a favourite choice for some. However, Scotland is definitely a contender with some of the most remote – and beautiful – places in Europe.
And at £80,000, you don’t need to be a member of the super-rich to secure your very own hideaway should the worst come to the worst – and Uncle Herbert and Aunty Ethel decide to visit yet again.
