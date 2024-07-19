It is, perhaps, the ultimate bolthole for those seeking a retreat away from the modern world.

A seven-bedroom cottage once used by the lighthouse keeper on the uninhabited island of Copinsay in the Orkney Isles has now come up for sale. For the price of £80,000, the property comes with a promise of an “unparalleled lifestyle opportunity”.

“This property within this uninhabited island is now available for those seeking an extraordinary retreat,” a spokesman for K Allan Properties in Kirkwall said.

The building, which needs renovation, presents “the perfect opportunity for someone seeking a solitary lifestyle with a blank canvas to create a space they can truly call their home”, the spokesman added.

“Living on Copinsay offers a unique lifestyle marked by peace, privacy, and a deep connection with nature. This secluded paradise is ideal for a private retreat, offering an escape from the hustle and bustle of urban life with unparalleled tranquillity.”

The property has already attracted interest from potential buyers from both home and abroad and would suit someone seeking a “personal sanctuary, an eco-living project or a unique investment”.

Used as a holiday home, the property comes with two helipads and two quad bikes plus a dinghy for those wanting to explore the island a little further. The water supply comes from a fully-restored private well with heating powered by Calor gas. Solar panels are recommended and planning permission has been given in the past for a wind turbine. “Make your dream of living on an uninhabited island a reality with Copinsay, where the allure of solitude meets modern convenience - your island paradise awaits,” the estate agent added.

The lighthouse on Copinsay was first lit in 1915, with the Northern Lighthouse Board automating the lamp in 1991, and the keeper’s buildings then sold.

Today the island is an important bird sanctuary, but in the 1930s it was farmed by a Mr Groat who had 13 children. Between the farmer’s and the lighthouse keepers’ children, there was once a resident teacher on the island.

There is a group of three islands off the west side of Copinsay which are accessible at low water – Ward Holm, Corn Holm, and Black Holm.

