New Glasgow Subway trains clearly overstepped the shoogliness mark
How shoogly is too shoogly? According to many passengers on the Glasgow Subway, the new trains definitely crossed the threshold of what can be considered acceptable.
One wrote: “They absolutely were. I have never suffered motion sickness before but it was awful!!!... No safety issues with them but they just throw you around an awful lot.”
A level of shoogliness so pronounced that it would prompt anyone to use three exclamation marks in a row clearly warranted swift action. Thankfully, the Strathclyde Partnership for Transport agreed – about the need for action, not with our point about exclamation marks – and decided to shell out a chunk of change, £119,000, on 102 dampers to smooth things out.
We hope we will soon be hearing a plethora of glowing reports from Subway passengers about just how pleasant their journeys have become.
The city’s famous Clockwork Orange trains were much loved, so the new ones, installed in 2023, have quite a reputation to live up to. And life can be tumultuous enough, without arriving at one’s destination in a pre-shoogled state.
Comments
