New Glasgow Subway trains clearly overstepped the shoogliness mark

Strathclyde Partnership for Transport is spending nearly £120,000 to improve the smoothness of the ride of Glasgow Subway’s new trains

How shoogly is too shoogly? According to many passengers on the Glasgow Subway, the new trains definitely crossed the threshold of what can be considered acceptable.

One wrote: “They absolutely were. I have never suffered motion sickness before but it was awful!!!... No safety issues with them but they just throw you around an awful lot.”

A level of shoogliness so pronounced that it would prompt anyone to use three exclamation marks in a row clearly warranted swift action. Thankfully, the Strathclyde Partnership for Transport agreed – about the need for action, not with our point about exclamation marks – and decided to shell out a chunk of change, £119,000, on 102 dampers to smooth things out.

Too shoogly: a new Glasgow Subway train pictured in December 2023 (Picture: Alastair Dalton) | National World

We hope we will soon be hearing a plethora of glowing reports from Subway passengers about just how pleasant their journeys have become.